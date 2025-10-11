Croban Buys 1,547 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Croban raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Croban’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

