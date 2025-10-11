Croban Purchases 1,292 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Croban grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Croban’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

