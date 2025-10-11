FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after buying an additional 1,487,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

