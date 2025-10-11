Brucke Financial Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Brucke Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

