Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 500 CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $493.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $271.68 and a fifty-two week high of $514.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -146.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.26.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.