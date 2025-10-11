Elite Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $589.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day moving average is $535.94. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $613.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

