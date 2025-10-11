McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.67.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $413.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

