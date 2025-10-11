McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 58 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

IBM opened at $278.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.19 and a 200-day moving average of $260.60. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

