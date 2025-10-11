Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $413.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

