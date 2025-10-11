Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $812.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.