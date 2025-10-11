McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $270,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 558.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 540,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,070,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after purchasing an additional 318,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

