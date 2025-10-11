Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

