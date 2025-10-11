Conning Inc. Has $35.23 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Conning Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $110.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

