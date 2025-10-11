Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celestica by 79.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,162,000 after purchasing an additional 438,762 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $243.91 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $263.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.