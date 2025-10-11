Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 48,750 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,750 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4,745.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

