Louisbourg Investments Inc. Acquires 6,880 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $117.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.