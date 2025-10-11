Louisbourg Investments Inc. Invests $147,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $264.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $235.08.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $244.71 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.40 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

