Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after purchasing an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,938,000 after purchasing an additional 460,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

