Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,539 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $3,727,000. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 27.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in shares of Stantec by 71.6% during the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 37,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $113.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1635 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.