Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

