Trust Co of Tennessee Has $84.41 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Trust Co of Tennessee trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 19.7% of Trust Co of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Trust Co of Tennessee’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $84,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

