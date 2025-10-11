Iamgold Corporation $IAG Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,594,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 361,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,092,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,489,000 after buying an additional 1,929,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,536,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 1,396,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at $45,911,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,952,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 287,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IAG shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Iamgold Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Iamgold Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

