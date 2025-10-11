Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $132.43 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,031.26. The trade was a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $372,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,920. This represents a 23.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.



