Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI is Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communication makes up approximately 2.0% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rogers Communication by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communication in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE RCI opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.Rogers Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

