FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $8.45 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 8.8% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

