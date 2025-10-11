33,030 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. DMC Group LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SHY stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.