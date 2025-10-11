Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 61.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 471,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 119.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 7.0%

SNAP opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 184,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,323,180.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,492,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,432,603.08. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

