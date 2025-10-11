Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.62 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.38.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.