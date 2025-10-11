iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Pop on Rate Cuts
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom Gets Second $420 Target as CPO Win Boosts Outlook
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- PepsiCo’s Deep Discount Will Soon Evaporate: Buy It While You Can
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.