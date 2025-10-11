iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

