Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 422.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $160.66 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.57 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.