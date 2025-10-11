iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Croban

Croban trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Croban’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Croban’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.16.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
