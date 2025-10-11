Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $25,667,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $22,355,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 164.5% during the first quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 178,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $13,055,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Woodward by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,326,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $247.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.25. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $267.45.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

