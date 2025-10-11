Acima Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Acima Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,920.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,521.25 and a 1-year high of $2,075.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,938.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,915.09.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

