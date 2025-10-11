JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.30 and its 200-day moving average is $299.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

