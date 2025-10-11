Grace & White Inc. NY Has $4 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWN. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $328,403.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,073.86. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4925 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.47%.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

