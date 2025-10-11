VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.