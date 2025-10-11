Analyzing Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) and Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) and Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Smoore International and Universal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smoore International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smoore International N/A N/A N/A Universal 3.51% 8.46% 4.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smoore International and Universal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smoore International and Universal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smoore International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal $2.95 billion 0.44 $95.05 million $4.11 12.82

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Smoore International.

Summary

Universal beats Smoore International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients. It also offers vaping solutions under the FEELM brand; vaping products under the VAPORESSO brand; and HTP atomization solutions under the METEX brand. The company operates in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Croatia, The United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Smoore International Holdings Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

