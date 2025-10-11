Brokerages Set Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Price Target at $43.13

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.9667.

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Artivion from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $529,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 852,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,089,776.56. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $471,723.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,858 shares of company stock worth $3,250,129. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 530,122 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth $7,650,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Artivion by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth $3,261,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter worth $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AORT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -95.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

