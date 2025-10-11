Comparing Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering 7.23% -8.00% 10.57% RBC Bearings 15.20% 10.14% 6.44%

Volatility & Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 0.00 RBC Bearings 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnitek Engineering and RBC Bearings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RBC Bearings has a consensus price target of $429.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and RBC Bearings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.02 million 0.36 -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.69 RBC Bearings $1.64 billion 7.20 $246.20 million $7.94 47.04

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering. Omnitek Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RBC Bearings beats Omnitek Engineering on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.