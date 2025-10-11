JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investor Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,798,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,660,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,475,000 after buying an additional 327,395 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 45,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.37. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.