Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.6667.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Get Ternium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 4,630.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.52. Ternium has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.