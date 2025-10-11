Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.6667.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
Ternium stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.52. Ternium has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.43.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
