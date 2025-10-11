Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $10.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRFS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Grifols to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.
Shares of GRFS stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
