Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.56.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $331.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 85.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 530,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

