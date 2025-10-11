Callan Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $65.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

