Leo Wealth LLC Sells 94 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 171.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after acquiring an additional 267,271 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 32.6% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $169.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.