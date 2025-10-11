US Bancorp DE Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.92. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.