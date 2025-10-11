IFP Advisors Inc Sells 765 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 119.6% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $623.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.