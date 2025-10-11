Leo Wealth LLC Invests $250,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 714 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,252.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,764 shares of company stock worth $273,595,798 in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.7%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $357.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COIN. BTIG Research began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.12.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

