Leo Wealth LLC Buys 2,040 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 329.7% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 64.3% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $120.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

